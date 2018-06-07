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7/06/18 #GEM: David Wilcock Resignation Letter
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156 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/06/18 On July 1, 2018, David Wilcock purportedly resigned. The full transcript of his letter of resignation is read in this video. Again, the disclaimer of YAFTV is that this letter was confirmed by #GEM and appears to come directly from DW's email.
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For many years, stories have been coming out about the abuse of disclosure researchers, whistle-blowers and activists have suffered at the hands of a popular corporation.
The vital issue of import, is that genuine research is being bought up, suppressed, covered up and disinformation is then put out in it's wake regarding the Secret Space Program, free energy technology, advanced health technologies and Human Spiritual Evolution.
Please pray for the safety and well-being of the whistle-blowers who have, for years, attempted to bring this information forward.
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE!!
7/06/18 On July 1, 2018, David Wilcock purportedly resigned. The full transcript of his letter of resignation is read in this video. Again, the disclaimer of YAFTV is that this letter was confirmed by #GEM and appears to come directly from DW's email.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
For many years, stories have been coming out about the abuse of disclosure researchers, whistle-blowers and activists have suffered at the hands of a popular corporation.
The vital issue of import, is that genuine research is being bought up, suppressed, covered up and disinformation is then put out in it's wake regarding the Secret Space Program, free energy technology, advanced health technologies and Human Spiritual Evolution.
Please pray for the safety and well-being of the whistle-blowers who have, for years, attempted to bring this information forward.
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE!!
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