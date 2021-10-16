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Covid-19 was used and abused by Governments to pursue another agenda with Dr Piers Robinson
Asia Pacific Today
Asia Pacific Today
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30 views • October 16, 2021
Dr Piers Robinson is an expert on communication, media and world politics, focusing on conflict and war and especially the role of propaganda.

He is presently Co-Director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, Convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media and Associated Researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 'War on Terror’.

From 2016 – 2019, he was Professor and Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Dr Robinson has served on the boards of several academic journals. He has lectured at the NATO Defense College in Rome and briefed senior UK military commanders and diplomats.

His Research interests focus on Organised Persuasive Communication and Contemporary Propaganda and his current projects include Propaganda and the Syrian conflict; Propaganda and the 9/11 Global War on Terror and Covid19.

Dr Robinson’s books include the Routledge Handbook of Media, Conflict and Security (2016), Pockets of Resistance: British news media, war and theory in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, (2010) and The CNN Effect: the myth of news, foreign policy and intervention(2002).

Asia Pacific Today. October 15, 2021

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