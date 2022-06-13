BREAKING FREE FROM MASS FORMATION WITH MATTIAS DESMET

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/desmet-massformation/
Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention. His new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.
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The Corbett Report
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