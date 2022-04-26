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Our Shocking Reality: Amazon's Tower of Babel/Poo, Pope & Coprophilia, Decoding: "CTRL Z"
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64 views • April 26, 2022
In this video:
Our Shocking Reality:
Amazon's Tower of Babel/Poo emoji/Stargate
Decoding: "CTRL Z" - a sci-fi short film on DUST
The Pope accuses Press of Coprophilia
like the proverbial pot calling the kettle, black
A uCatholic "Dancing Pandemic" Banner
CERN's LHC low-energy restart on April 22
Physics of NO TIME
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TowerBabelPooCtlZCopro.mp4
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Our Shocking Reality:
Amazon's Tower of Babel/Poo emoji/Stargate
Decoding: "CTRL Z" - a sci-fi short film on DUST
The Pope accuses Press of Coprophilia
like the proverbial pot calling the kettle, black
A uCatholic "Dancing Pandemic" Banner
CERN's LHC low-energy restart on April 22
Physics of NO TIME
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TowerBabelPooCtlZCopro.mp4
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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