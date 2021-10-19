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Damn Paul If He CONTRADICTS Jesus
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41 views • October 19, 2021
Do you think that Paul preached a new gospel to Jesus? Even if he did, who do you think we should listen to - Paul or Jesus?
Paul himself said that if he or an angel from heaven preached something different to what Jesus taught, then you should ignore them.
Paul himself said that if he or an angel from heaven preached something different to what Jesus taught, then you should ignore them.
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