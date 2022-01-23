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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Truth About Fossil Fuels Eighteen
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5 views • January 23, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #18
Description: Divine Truth About Fossil Fuels
Have we been misled about the origins and scarcity of crude oil? Does supplementing gasoline with ethanol cause more problems than it solves? Have more fuel-efficient engines, and even sources of free energy, been hidden from us? Is human use of fossil fuels irrelevant to global warming? Are there bigger dangers from fossil fuel use? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator cuts through the fog of politics and faulty science to reveal the truth about these critical issues. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Divine Truth About Fossil Fuels
Have we been misled about the origins and scarcity of crude oil? Does supplementing gasoline with ethanol cause more problems than it solves? Have more fuel-efficient engines, and even sources of free energy, been hidden from us? Is human use of fossil fuels irrelevant to global warming? Are there bigger dangers from fossil fuel use? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator cuts through the fog of politics and faulty science to reveal the truth about these critical issues. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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