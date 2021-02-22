Matthew 14:13-21 “God, Our Supernatural Provider”

Last week we read about John the Baptist killed by Herod, but planned by his unlawful wife Herodias, who like Jezebel, controlled what was going on around her. We also saw how Jesus departed to be alone and know that He went to be with the Father. This is an example for us when we are hurting, to go be with the Lord, pour out to Him our grief and pain as we know that He also felt and experienced what we feel and experience. He is a God of compassion and we are not alone. This week, we will further see the compassion of Jesus as the multitudes followed Him.