🇺🇸🪖🗣 Iran is a fortress, not a pushover – retired US colonel

The war on Iran will not be not a quick fight, but a massive, mountainous country with a strong national identity, retired US Army colonel Douglas MacGregor warns – which would make any invasion long and costly.



💬 “Iran is a fortress,” Mac Gregor said, pointing to its terrain, scale and unified population as complicating factors in a military campaign.



MacGregor also argued that the US lacks the industrial base it once had. While China can produce large volumes of missiles every day, US output remains limited.



He stressed that past US victories were against weaker opponents, warning that attacking a country like Iran is different.

Source @Mario Nawfal

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