Blackmail, Pedophilia, Control, Explains the Unthinkable: Treason, Mass Murder, War w/ Hagopian 1of2

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Sarah Westall

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Author, researcher, and journalist, Joachim Hagopian, rejoins the program to discuss the blackmail and pedophile system that underpins the control structure globally. The horrifying unthinkable decisions and actions of congress, world leaders, and others is based on a blackmail system of horrifying evil. They do it, because it works to maintain their power; and it's profitable. You can follow Joachim Hagopian at https://JamesFetzer.org





Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/





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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Humans Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.