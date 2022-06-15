JUDICIAL WATCH Update: Court Battle Over Biden Records!

READ https://www.judicialwatch.org/senate-biden-documents/

Judicial Watch announced that the Delaware Superior Court ordered the University of Delaware to provide under oath additional information justifying its decision to keep secret its deal to house and restrict access to the U.S. Senate records of President Joe Biden.

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation filed a July 2020 Delaware Freedom of Information Act lawsuit after the University of Delaware denied their requests on April 30, 2020, for all of Biden’s Senate records and for records about the preservation and any proposed release of the records, including communications with Biden or his representatives (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. University of Delaware, No. N20A-07-001 MMJ (Del. Super.)). (Biden’s papers include more than 1,850 boxes of archival records from his Senate career.)