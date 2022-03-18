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7.5 QUAKE HITS JAPAN + 6.0 HIT IRAN - Wormwood System SHAKING the Earth, PX System Body Passes Brazil
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422 views • March 18, 2022
Creatrix13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BREAKING NEWS-7.5 QUAKE HITS JAPAN+6.0 HITS IRAN ( FELT IN UAE+DUBAI )/WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM IS SHAKING THE EARTH (PLANET X TO FULLY BE HERE IN MONTHS!!!) /PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSES OVER BRAZIL TURNING SKY BLOOD RED/SKIES BLEED RED+ORANGE IN SPAIN/THESE ARE THE SIGNS YESHUA (JESUS CHRIST) WARNED YOU WOULD COME!!! IS CHRIST YOUR LORD??? IT'S DECISION MAKING TIME/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/17/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Multiple breaking news stories going on around the world today. Earlier on march 16th 2022 a large 7.5 quake hit Japan near Fukushima with more large aftershocks. We know the planet x system is shaking earth as also more breaking news that just occurred hours ago in Iran. A large 6.0 earthquake hit in Iran and was felt all the way in Dubai. As more big quakes are coming globally since the planet x system is effecting earth and planet x is soon to pass it's arching pass over the earth passed the sun in soon time... Pictures credited to others on Instagram also.. Such as in Spain you'll see red/orange skies that freaked eveyone8 out in Spain. Skies were blood red and orange from a dust storm sweeping their land mixed in with iron oxide dust falling from nemesis the dwarf star ( earth's twin sun) of the planet x system...nemesis the destroyer as it was called in the bible and by Egyptians was what God used for the 10 biblical plagues that turned skies and waters blood red globally back then not just in Egypt as every culture going way back recorded what occurred....in pictures you'll see sky's blood red over Brazil 2-3 days ago from a planet x system body passing overhead. Also in Spain near madrid it looks like what I call an atmospheric tail created when certain planet x system planets and comet bodies pass by earth even at a far distance they change our atmosphere when pass your planet... Plus more...The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gR18wM0pujo9/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BREAKING NEWS-7.5 QUAKE HITS JAPAN+6.0 HITS IRAN ( FELT IN UAE+DUBAI )/WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM IS SHAKING THE EARTH (PLANET X TO FULLY BE HERE IN MONTHS!!!) /PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSES OVER BRAZIL TURNING SKY BLOOD RED/SKIES BLEED RED+ORANGE IN SPAIN/THESE ARE THE SIGNS YESHUA (JESUS CHRIST) WARNED YOU WOULD COME!!! IS CHRIST YOUR LORD??? IT'S DECISION MAKING TIME/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/17/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Multiple breaking news stories going on around the world today. Earlier on march 16th 2022 a large 7.5 quake hit Japan near Fukushima with more large aftershocks. We know the planet x system is shaking earth as also more breaking news that just occurred hours ago in Iran. A large 6.0 earthquake hit in Iran and was felt all the way in Dubai. As more big quakes are coming globally since the planet x system is effecting earth and planet x is soon to pass it's arching pass over the earth passed the sun in soon time... Pictures credited to others on Instagram also.. Such as in Spain you'll see red/orange skies that freaked eveyone8 out in Spain. Skies were blood red and orange from a dust storm sweeping their land mixed in with iron oxide dust falling from nemesis the dwarf star ( earth's twin sun) of the planet x system...nemesis the destroyer as it was called in the bible and by Egyptians was what God used for the 10 biblical plagues that turned skies and waters blood red globally back then not just in Egypt as every culture going way back recorded what occurred....in pictures you'll see sky's blood red over Brazil 2-3 days ago from a planet x system body passing overhead. Also in Spain near madrid it looks like what I call an atmospheric tail created when certain planet x system planets and comet bodies pass by earth even at a far distance they change our atmosphere when pass your planet... Plus more...The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gR18wM0pujo9/
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