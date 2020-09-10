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Drunk, below average, Texas Tech student brags about having the coof, spreading it at a recent party
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40 views • September 10, 2020
#TexasTech #Coof #party #University #Drunk #PracticeGirlfriend #Investigation #Wuhan
Administrators at Texas Tech University are investigating a student who posted a video of herself at a party boasting about having coronavirus.
The Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct shared in a Sunday tweet that they were aware of the video and were addressing the matter.
The video circulated across social media over the weekend, and showed an unidentified female bragging about her party life despite testing positive for COVID.
In the brief clip, the girl sits with friends and pans to show the party she's attending in what appears to be a yard.
'Yes I have COVID, the whole f*****g world has COVID,' she asserts in the clip.
'All of these people have COVID. So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I'm having a good time.'
It is unknown whether the girl is a student at the university or whether others in attendance are affiliated.
Administrators at Texas Tech University are investigating a student who posted a video of herself at a party boasting about having coronavirus.
The Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct shared in a Sunday tweet that they were aware of the video and were addressing the matter.
The video circulated across social media over the weekend, and showed an unidentified female bragging about her party life despite testing positive for COVID.
In the brief clip, the girl sits with friends and pans to show the party she's attending in what appears to be a yard.
'Yes I have COVID, the whole f*****g world has COVID,' she asserts in the clip.
'All of these people have COVID. So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I'm having a good time.'
It is unknown whether the girl is a student at the university or whether others in attendance are affiliated.
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