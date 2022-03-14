'Rust' Armorer Claims Alec Baldwin Ignored Gun Safety Rules & Protocols Before Deadly Shooting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cred: NewYorkPost. Aside from his profound arrogance, which might overrule sensibilities, why would he have pointed the gun in the first place ?? Might it have something to do with her husband's position in a certain lawfirm and the Durham investigation? Was she the sacrificial lamb?