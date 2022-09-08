What [Undeveloped] Country Is This?

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California vs. Everyone
* California declares energy emergency alerts.
* It has a lot of energy; in fact, there’s enough to power the entire U.S.
* We’ve got enough energy; we’re just not using it.
* What’s going to happen next?
* California is turning into a third-world dystopia.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 September 2022