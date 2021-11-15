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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes "The Real Anthony Fauci" (written article at VaccineProbe.com)
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53 views • November 15, 2021
Interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by Dr. Joseph Mercola on Kennedy's new book "The Real Anthony Fauci. Fauci's suppression of effective treatments for COVID, just as he did suppressing the use of repurposed drugs during the HIV epidemic, and only administering AZT, a toxic drug that has killed an estimated 300,000 AIDS patients. Sounds familiar with Fauci's suppression of effective COVID treatments and mandating Remdesivir, a known cause of acute kidney failure.
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