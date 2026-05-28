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Chemistry: Why Venezuelan & Iranian oil are at the heart of global conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The chemistry of geopolitics: Why Venezuelan and Iranian oil are at the heart of global conflict

How a specialized blending recipe became a focal point of international power struggles.

🇻🇪 The Venezuelan "paste" problem

➡️ Venezuela's Orinoco Belt holds some of the world's largest oil reserves, but the crude itself is "extra‑heavy"

➡️ With an API gravity of 8–10°, it is essentially a thick, tar‑like paste loaded with sulfur, metals, and asphaltenes

➡️ In its natural state, it is nearly impossible to transport through pipelines or process in standard refineries

🇮🇷 The Iranian solution

🔴 To make this heavy sludge marketable, it must be thinned out. This is where Iran has historically played a critical role

🔴 Iran exports light oil and gas condensates (highly volatile, low‑density liquids) which act as a chemical solvent

🔴 By mixing roughly three barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude with one barrel of Iranian light crude or condensate, the industry creates the Merey 16 blend – highly sought after by Asian refineries, especially Chinese ones

🔴 For years, this supply chain operated as an "illicit" loop: Iran provided the thinning agents, Venezuela provided the heavy crude, and China served as the primary buyer, helping both nations bypass Western sanctions

🇺🇸 US interests

👉 While the US is a major producer of "light, sweet" shale oil, its refineries often need heavy crude to balance their input

👉 Blending heavy Venezuelan oil with light domestic grades allows refiners to maximize the yield of high‑value products like diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemical feedstocks, significantly improving profit margins

👉 Although the US remains a top global oil exporter, it still relies on heavy crude imports from Canada, Mexico, and Colombia. Access to Venezuela's massive reserves offers a logistically superior and more stable alternative to importing heavy grades from more distant regions

By securing Venezuela's heavy crude, the US not only replaces the existing trade loop with a Western‑controlled supply chain but also optimizes its own refining capacity and extracts significant profits by leveraging these vast resources.

The Iran war and Hormuz blockade - just another piece of the global energy puzzle?


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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