✉️ Pen Pals Available!!!



We bless the trafficked children.



When they are pushed through holes in the wall, sent off intentionally in the wrong directions, and on a couple occasions, crying from filthy stash houses surrounded by perverts where we forced their release...



We bless the children by providing them Veterans On Patrol's Ministry Team to provide God's Word and prayer upon encountering them. VOP protects and tracks them to safety.



We bless the children by visiting them with gifts, goofiness, and enough godliness so they know Christ is also within us.



We pray and support the single mothers, fathers, and sponsors as well as family units.



YOU can bless these children right now by encouraging YOUR children to exchange written letters with them.



The Border children will benefit from extra practice speaking aloud, reading, and writing English. Your children will benefit from extra practice speaking aloud, reading, and writing Spanish.



Our Heavenly Father puts many things in my heart that reveal His solutions for the World's children who will inherit the near full consequences of Globalism before our Savior returns.



Satan would have you curse these children and yearn for their deportation...



NOT ON VOP's WATCH.



We serve Christ and the father of lies will see his most prized souls caught up in political saviors witness Christ through us... and they will come do what their political saviors cannot do.



They will serve Christ.



If you have children in Spanish classes, children who like meeting new friends, children who are not ashamed of the Gospel...



Our Heavenly Father has their brothers and sisters in Christ eagerly waiting for letters.



🔖 NOTE



Initial initial letters between children will be routed through our Christian Community Center in Washtucna, Washington protecting the physical locations of all children until the parents involved decide a direct connection is appropriate.



Names and ages of your children willing to participate can be sent to:



✉️[email protected]



More to come. 🙏💪

