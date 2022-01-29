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S. Hemisphere Crop Yield Decline Forecast by Country (FULL)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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192 views • January 29, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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. Confirmed ash height at 128,000 ft and center plume of the Tonga eruption at 55KM or 180,000 ft. We can get a good idea of which countries and which crops are in mid-season that will have reduced production theses next two months. FULL analysis video focusing on South America and S. Hemisphere agriculture losses into 2022.



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