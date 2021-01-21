Robert David Steele 5G & EMF Protection Sign Language Interpreted

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From RDS newsletter just in on 1.21.21:
My fellow Patriot,
This is quite concerning…
I have been seeing some reports lately on 5G and getting some mixed messages.
Some say the dangers have been neutralized.
I do not trust that to be the case…
Watch this interview I did with a 5G expert and decide for yourself.
https://robertdavidsteele.com/5g-emf-protection/
You see, many people saying the 5G threat has been neutralized do not have direct knowledge necessary to offer such assurances.
In fact, they should not be doing so.
I have done multiple interviews with Sacha Stone, producer of the movie 5G Apocalypse, and Mark Steele (no known relation) who is a top engineer and energy weapons expert.
Mark Steele is now winning legal battles to stop 5G, on the FACT that 5G is a weapons system and a crime against humanity.