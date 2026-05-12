❗️"They are criminals! These are barbarians, it's the destruction of Ukraine, a genocide of the Ukrainian people!"



- Ukrainian Orthodox Bishop Metropolitan Longin of Bancheni denounces the Zelensky regime.



@AussieCossack

Adding, from Rybar:

Zelensky met with Palantir's Alex Karp

Digital shield for Kyiv📝



Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with the CEO of American company Palantir Technologies Alex Karp. According to the Ukrainian leader, the parties discussed "areas of technological development" in military and civilian spheres.



📌 Palantir has long integrated its platforms, including Maven and MetaConstellation, into AFU capabilities. And so-called Ukraine in this sense is one of the testing grounds for testing the implementation of AI in combat operations.



🖍The recent meeting is unlikely to carry any significant importance. The company continues to test its projects on the Ukrainian theater of military operations anyway, including in the field of air defense and UAV deployment.



For example, at the beginning of the year Palantir and the Ukrainian military department signed an agreement on creating the Dataroom platform. It is designed to train artificial intelligence models based on data from real combat operations with the goal of further developing a new generation of autonomous AI air defense systems.



❗️However, given that the Trump administration is not entirely favorable to supporting Ukrainian authorities and the AFU, thereby promoting a negotiated settlement, such personal meetings may be an attempt by so-called Ukraine to maintain active cooperation with the AI giant and thereby lobby for the continuation of the conflict. And for Palantir's leadership, cooperation with the Kyiv regime is an opportunity to maintain infrastructure for testing their latest technologies.