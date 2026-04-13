The Weaponization of Internal Division and Erosion of Freedoms, an interview with Chris Helali

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Divide and conquer isn’t new—but it’s more powerful than ever. Social, political, and cultural fractures are being amplified, pulling people further apart. While we argue, freedoms quietly erode. The real question: are these divisions organic—or engineered distractions from something bigger? Unity might be the ultimate disruption.
#DivideAndConquer #Freedom #Unity #SocialTension #StayWoke #ThinkDeeper
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