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More Dead Pilots and Attendants - Hospitals Worldvide are Big Time Murder Zones [13.10.2021]
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52 views • October 14, 2021
- More pilots and attendants going down after covid shots
- It's unlikely you'll want to enter any American Hospital or any hospital for that matter when you hear this story .... Willful Homicide by Hospital Doctors
- Why is everyone fixed on getting this vaccine?
Source: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
wil paranormal
49158 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQDpcQicCI40/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vnpmd6-the-focus-now-is-on-more-dead-pilots-and-attendants-u.s.-hospitals-becoming.html
- It's unlikely you'll want to enter any American Hospital or any hospital for that matter when you hear this story .... Willful Homicide by Hospital Doctors
- Why is everyone fixed on getting this vaccine?
Source: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
wil paranormal
49158 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQDpcQicCI40/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vnpmd6-the-focus-now-is-on-more-dead-pilots-and-attendants-u.s.-hospitals-becoming.html
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