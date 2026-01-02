AI and Peer Review Explained: Enhancing Quality Without Replacing Reviewers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This video breaks down how AI strengthens peer review by improving efficiency, reducing bias, and safeguarding ethics—demonstrating why human expertise remains central to high-quality research evaluation.
See how Pubrica integrates AI into peer review responsibly: https://pubrica.com/services/publication-support/peer-review-pre-submission/"