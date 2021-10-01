Pathogen Detection and the Potential for Identifying Future and Current Threats with Dr. Jack Reagan

How can identifying pathogens make a difference in evidence-based treatment? By examining the genome, researchers may be able to identify and fight the current threat more effectively by diagnosing first.



Listen in to learn:



What MiQLab Accomplishes

How to convince clinicians to prescribe only what is necessary

How many tests are currently available



Dr. Jack Regan, CEO of LexaGene, shares his work identifying the future biothreats the human and veterinary population may face.



While biothreats may seem like a pending threat for the developing world, there may be a broader goal. By examining the genome, MiQLab can assist point-of-need genetic testing for contaminants without an infected individual present.



It can also be incredibly challenging for clinicians to diagnose individuals facing health issues and complications properly. However, by assisting with evidence-based medical care, adequate care can be recognized for patients with as little invasiveness as possible.



Visit lexagene.com/miqlab/ for additional info.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C