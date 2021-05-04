Way back in the cold war do you remember that imminent threat

Commie's they were everywhere it was as bad as it could get

These ruthless reds where poisoning humanities hopes and dreams

But what we perceived as truth were lies deception and scheme's

There's way more to this world than what meet's the eye's

The things that we perceive as truth are just bold face lies

Climate chaos they present as the new threat not communist's

If we don't do something quick our world will die I guess

That's the line their selling our future not so bright

If we don't pony up the dough we will lose the fight

Climate chaos it will kill us twelve years are all we got

The bait is cast the hook is set another sucker caught

Hand out all your money Now don't that just sound strange

Some how fiat currency can repair our climate change

This ain't about the weather and our mother earth

It's about relieving you of what ever that your worth

Your home your car's your liberty even all your land

Will be confiscated for the greater good by the hidden hand

I know now what you are thinking this sounds a little red

No not communism this is socialism this is what they said

Democracy is an illusion freedom of choice is a delusion

Your constitutional or bill of rights all come down to your will to fight

To stand alone as others crawl to heed the warning and hear the call

There's nothing new about the new world order it's just a new name



For one to take and hide the truth so the commie's they can rein