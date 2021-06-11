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CONSPIRACY CHIC:HISTORY OF HONG KONG AND THE OPIUM WARS
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30 views • June 11, 2021
USING OPIUM AND CANNONS, BRITAIN FORCED CHINA TO GIVE THEM A PORT FOR 99 YEARS.
THE OTHER TEA PARTY 2.600 000 LBS OF OPIUM DISTROYED
.
TWO WARS INSUED.
OPIUM FILLED TOYS AND CANDY GIVEN TO CHILDREN
THE OTHER TEA PARTY 2.600 000 LBS OF OPIUM DISTROYED
.
TWO WARS INSUED.
OPIUM FILLED TOYS AND CANDY GIVEN TO CHILDREN
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