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Trump says Churches Must Close; Gov Abbott Says They’re Essential
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24 views • April 02, 2020
No more than 10 people but Baltimore police raid a church meeting with only 10 people. Grocery stores are open. Hardware stores are open. But sorry, says Trump, but churches must close. His boss, Fauci, says so. Gov Abbott of Texas disagrees and overturns orders of local dictators in Houston, San Antonio & Bastrop who have order churches closed.
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