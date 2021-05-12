© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Now Pollutes More Than The Rest Of The World Combined; Climate Activists Ignore
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • May 12, 2021
The left loves to defend China from the "bullying west", yet new reports reveal China is guilty of more carbon emissions than all other countries on earth combined!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.