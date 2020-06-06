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Naomi Seibt and Lord Monckton: THE CONSENSUS FRAUD part 2 - Climate of Freedom Series (MIRRORED)
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122 views • June 06, 2020
Naomi Seibt and Lord Monckton: THE CONSENSUS FRAUD part 2 - Climate of Freedom Series (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/p1KoCMUYL20
This is the second video in my new Climate of Freedom Series. Climate science explained in a concise and interesting manner! Thank you, Lord Christopher Monckton, for working on this project with me! You're the star among the sceptics :)
Thank you, @Sky News Australia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScfI2RxUhUo
TWITTER: @SeibtNaomi
INSTAGRAM: naomiseibt2000
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/naomiseibt
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/19/monckton-naomi-seibt-the-anti-greta-needs-your-financial-support-now/
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000?
https://www.patreon.com/naomiseibtmy
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Thumbnail credit: Instagram @leonie.bandurski
PURCHASE THE PAINTING:
https://www.amazon.de/handmade/Kunst-ist-mein-Immunsystem?ref=hnd_dp_smp_img
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/p1KoCMUYL20
This is the second video in my new Climate of Freedom Series. Climate science explained in a concise and interesting manner! Thank you, Lord Christopher Monckton, for working on this project with me! You're the star among the sceptics :)
Thank you, @Sky News Australia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScfI2RxUhUo
TWITTER: @SeibtNaomi
INSTAGRAM: naomiseibt2000
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/naomiseibt
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/19/monckton-naomi-seibt-the-anti-greta-needs-your-financial-support-now/
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000?
https://www.patreon.com/naomiseibtmy
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Thumbnail credit: Instagram @leonie.bandurski
PURCHASE THE PAINTING:
https://www.amazon.de/handmade/Kunst-ist-mein-Immunsystem?ref=hnd_dp_smp_img
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
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