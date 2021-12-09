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ΠΩΣ ΛΑΜΒΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ MMS ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΝΕΟΦΥΤΟ ΝΕΟΦΥΤΟΥ 08-12-2021
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91 views • December 09, 2021
Ο Δρ :Νεόφυτος Νεοφύτου. παρουσιάζει σε ένα σύντομο βίντεο το πως κάνουμε σωστά την λήψη του θαυματουργού ορυκτού διαλύματος MMS.
Επεξήγηση των πρωτοκόλλων και σωστής χρήσης.
Πως κάνουμε την πιο ισχυρή αποτοξίνωση στον οργανισμό.
Για να αγοράσετε το MMS, επισκεφτείτε την ιστοσελίδα: https://www.mms.com.gr .
Επεξήγηση των πρωτοκόλλων και σωστής χρήσης.
Πως κάνουμε την πιο ισχυρή αποτοξίνωση στον οργανισμό.
Για να αγοράσετε το MMS, επισκεφτείτε την ιστοσελίδα: https://www.mms.com.gr .
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