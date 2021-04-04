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Make no Mistake - This is Genocide
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330 views • April 04, 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why the chaos will never be over. He discusses the vaccine, mask wearing, and challenges Professor Hugh Montgomery to a debate (but questions whether he has enough balls). He also explains what we must do to win this war.
Dr Coleman has disabled comments and explains why in this video.
Dr Coleman has disabled comments and explains why in this video.
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