The Kitchen Sink Part 2

The enemy is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at this point.We should fight back with everything we have too. Overcome evil with good.
The Word of God is TRUTH, Jesus is the Word, Amen.
It is in everyone
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HJI8heI3CKoW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.