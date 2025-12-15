© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungarian PM Orban on Russian frozen assets:
By bypassing Hungary and openly violating European law, the EU is moving to seize frozen Russian assets—an act that amounts to a declaration of war.
History shows that seizing €200–300 billion from a country never goes unanswered.
