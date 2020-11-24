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It's Happening - My Parents Won't See Me Anymore Unless I Get Vaccinated
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76 views • November 24, 2020
Nov 23, 2020
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Deanna laments that her parents refuse to see her until either she gets vaccinated or that the covid pandemic is over, and Deanna is at a loss.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc9163227d214bb5c5095d
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Deanna laments that her parents refuse to see her until either she gets vaccinated or that the covid pandemic is over, and Deanna is at a loss.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fbc9163227d214bb5c5095d
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