BEHOLD A PALE HORSE [PT 2] - DISEASES & DEPOPULATION ARE COMING

#PROPHECY #DISEASE #AMERICA(DON'T FORGET TO LIKE & SHARE!) 👍🏽👍🏽





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Ancient Plagues will come upon the world population, diseases humanity thought had been eradicated. There will also be deliberate bio-weapon attacks by those who think we're too many people alive- BE AWARE that there are evil interests who want the number cut down. Medical science will be helpless, the only name that saves is Jesus Christ. No repentance means judgements shall continue. Time to get in the ark of God.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:





https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/09/behold-a-pale-horse-pt-2-june-8-2022/





RELATED PROPHECIES:





BEHOLD A PALE HORSE, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/10/behold-a-pale-horse-july-10-2019/





DISEASE & DECAY IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/





SATAN AS AN ANGEL OF LIGHT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/





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