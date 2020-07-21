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Silvano Trotta - On continue la Lutte !
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3 views • July 21, 2020
Import YT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzyPtFxg8AQ
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On ne se décourage pas, on n'abdique pas ! Emission spéciale pour mon anniversaire. Bises.
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-episode-II-effets-stupefiants-dans-53-pays
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/sante/masque-obligatoire-dans-les-lieux-clos-le-conseil-d-etat-saisi-par-des-victimes-du-covid-19-13-07-2020-8352237.php
https://exoportail.com/urgent-un-homme-arme-et-habille-en-chauffeur-de-fedex-tue-le-fils-dune-juge-federale-recemment-affectee-a-laffaire-epstein/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5ImqqaMCd4
https://www.caminteresse.fr/sante/aspergillose-une-maladie-des-poumons-encore-meconnue-11113580
https://www.rt.com/news/495310-italy-child-abuse-sect/amp
https://www.ouest-france.fr/monde/etats-unis/donald-trump/alors-que-l-epidemie-flambe-aux-etats-unis-trump-refuse-d-imposer-le-port-du-masque-6911646
http://www.academie-medecine.fr/communique-de-lacademie-nationale-de-medecine-vitamine-d-et-covid-19/
https://www.leparisien.fr/seine-saint-denis-93/a-saint-ouen-dealers-et-habitants-passent-un-pacte-pour-une-vie-plus-tranquille-19-07-2020-8355384.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/monde/a-barcelone-le-presage-d-un-desastre-face-au-rebond-du-coronavirus-18-07-2020-2384754_24.php
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
On ne se décourage pas, on n'abdique pas ! Emission spéciale pour mon anniversaire. Bises.
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-lhydroxychloroquine-marche-episode-II-effets-stupefiants-dans-53-pays
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/sante/masque-obligatoire-dans-les-lieux-clos-le-conseil-d-etat-saisi-par-des-victimes-du-covid-19-13-07-2020-8352237.php
https://exoportail.com/urgent-un-homme-arme-et-habille-en-chauffeur-de-fedex-tue-le-fils-dune-juge-federale-recemment-affectee-a-laffaire-epstein/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5ImqqaMCd4
https://www.caminteresse.fr/sante/aspergillose-une-maladie-des-poumons-encore-meconnue-11113580
https://www.rt.com/news/495310-italy-child-abuse-sect/amp
https://www.ouest-france.fr/monde/etats-unis/donald-trump/alors-que-l-epidemie-flambe-aux-etats-unis-trump-refuse-d-imposer-le-port-du-masque-6911646
http://www.academie-medecine.fr/communique-de-lacademie-nationale-de-medecine-vitamine-d-et-covid-19/
https://www.leparisien.fr/seine-saint-denis-93/a-saint-ouen-dealers-et-habitants-passent-un-pacte-pour-une-vie-plus-tranquille-19-07-2020-8355384.php
https://www.lepoint.fr/monde/a-barcelone-le-presage-d-un-desastre-face-au-rebond-du-coronavirus-18-07-2020-2384754_24.php
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