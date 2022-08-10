Senator Tom Cotton and Tommy Tuberville Introduce Bill to Prohibit the Chinese Communist Party From Purchasing American Land

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https://gnews.org/post/p15gg0a84
The CCP holdings of the U.S. agricultural land surged from 13,000 acres in 2010 to 352,000 acres in 2020. Senator Tom Cotton and Tommy Tuberville are proposing a Bill that would prohibit this. Tom said this is a national security threat that gives up a huge strategic advantage that we have in the United States