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THEY GOT CAUGHT Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes
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133 views • February 11, 2021
THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns
Here is a major update to our report on Wednesday on voter fraud in New Hampshire.
A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.
The Dominion machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost exactly 300 votes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/new-hampshire-update-dominion-owned-machines-removed-6-votes-windham-gop-candidate-machines-used-85-towns-video-report/
Here is a major update to our report on Wednesday on voter fraud in New Hampshire.
A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.
The Dominion machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost exactly 300 votes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/new-hampshire-update-dominion-owned-machines-removed-6-votes-windham-gop-candidate-machines-used-85-towns-video-report/
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