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Practical Euroicism
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36 views • August 10, 2020
Throughout human history mystics and philosopher, monks and preachers have debated philosophical abstractions, discussing theologies and religious ideologies. Every religion and philosophy has theory, but most adherents to a particular religion are more often concerned with how to apply their religious beliefs to their own lives in a practical and pragmatic way. Different religions have distinct rules and religious laws. Some religions prohibit the use of alcohol or the eating of certain foods as well as various sexual activities for example. The traditional laws and moral codes of the Abrahamic religions have their origins in the Ten Commandments of the Old Testament and likewise the basis of legal and moral systems in other religions such as Buddhism can be found in ancient written texts.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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