Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 26, 2024 - America descends into an authoritarian THEOCRACY as Governors unleashes TROOPS on students

- Student protests, #censorship, and freedom of speech. (0:00)

- Israel's actions in #Gaza and loss of support for both #Israel and #GOP due to indiscriminate bombing of civilians. (8:42)

- Governor Abbott's criminalization of "Free Palestine" chant and its implications for free speech and political hypocrisy. (23:36)

- Upcoming protests in #Japan, including one in Tokyo. (40:26)

- Taiwan's international recognition, China's influence. (48:02)

- US provocations leading to wars, with historical parallels. (57:22)

- Cognitive dissonance and principles in politics. (1:07:58)

- Thinking hygiene and sources of reliable information. (1:11:43)

- German and British cultural mythologies and their impact on national actions. (1:31:34)

- Nord Stream gas pipeline and the collapse of European energy infrastructure. (1:35:52)

- Taiwan culture, gun control, and personal safety. (1:47:04)

- #Texas Governor Abbott's handling of student protests, with criticism of excessive force and violation of constitutional rights. (2:07:23)





