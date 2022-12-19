John 2:13-25 The Temple Slam

The Passover festival is meant to be a celebration of God's awesome work, power, and enduring love towards His people. During the first Passover of Jesus' ministry he encounters a plethora of merchants and business owners using a festival of worship and praise to turn a buck. It's all too easy to fall into a mindset of using worship to accommodate our own ideas of what we'd like God and following Him to be like and Jesus confronts that notion.
