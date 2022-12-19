Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John 2:13-25 The Temple Slam
4 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 16 hours ago |

The Passover festival is meant to be a celebration of God's awesome work, power, and enduring love towards His people. During the first Passover of Jesus' ministry he encounters a plethora of merchants and business owners using a festival of worship and praise to turn a buck. It's all too easy to fall into a mindset of using worship to accommodate our own ideas of what we'd like God and following Him to be like and Jesus confronts that notion.

Keywords
jesusnew testamenttemplefestivalpassoverjewish traditionrighteous anger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket