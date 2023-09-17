Create New Account
②パンデミック2.0開始 / ニューヨーク州ホチョル知事
Published 16 hours ago

ニューヨーク州ホチョル知事：『過去にワクチンを接種したという事実に頼らないでください、今回は役に立たないと皆さんに伝えてください』

https://www.brighteon.com/dee35e2b-f13e-4157-a53a-3a6072eeb095

https://www.brighteon.com/7503153e-5b73-498c-987d-6fa73f6574aa

国連：パンデミック政治宣言合意

『 国連は9月20日「パンデミックの予防、準備、対応に関する国連総会の政治宣言」に署名する予定。「沈黙の手順」とも表され、応答しない国々は支持したものとみなされます。』

https://dailysceptic.org/2023/09/16/un-set-to-agree-new-political-declaration-on-pandemics-next-week-and-its-a-horror-show/









cdcpcrebs

