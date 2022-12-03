It Is Written - Are Ghosts Real?

Pop culture is full of ghost stories—you’ve doubtless heard one or two
yourself—but are ghosts truly the spirits of the dead? Join John
Bradshaw as he highlights verses that show the truth behind this common
deception and learn what the Bible says happens to people once they die.
