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God Hath Made Jesus Both Lord And Christ
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33 views • March 25, 2022
Profound Truth About Jesus Being Made Both Lord And Christ. Also How Jesus Made Himself Manifested to Mary at The Tomb After He Resurrected From The Dead to Finish The Sacrifice He Started and to Ascend Up to Heaven to Sprinkle His Blood on The Golden Alter. Praise God, He's Alive and We are Forgiven !!! Washed in The Blood of The LAMB !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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