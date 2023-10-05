On October 4th, within the area of responsibility of the Southern Military Group, a missile strike was carried out against a concentration of Ukrainian forces located at the training ground near the settlement of Kucherov Yar.
According to @Yuzhny_Front_ZOV channel, foreign mercenaries and instructors arrived at this training ground on the same day to train members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
