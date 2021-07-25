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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 5) United Nations, Inc. Test Defense Systems on your own Population - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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200 views • July 25, 2021
And, it went from there to the military realizing (The Military Industrial Complex - Wall Street) well, if we need to make profit from war, we can just make as much money by destroying our domestic population as we can, besides going into war with another countries. That's what happened when the Military became an insurance corporation in the 1930s and owned by the rats, the criminals, the scum of the earth - the Wall Street parasites. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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