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What is the Truth and different Doctrines
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19 views • December 21, 2020
In one way or another, all of us are searching for truth. In our attempts to learn how to find God, we turn to various religions and spiritual gurus. But our search usually stops at whichever convenient doctrines they give us... doctrines which make us feel good, doctrines which make us rich... comfortable teachings which don't require us to go deeper in our search for God. So how do we sift through all these false teachings and arrive at the truth about life? The answer is quite simple... watch this video and find out for yourself!
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