Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 5: Get the Devil Off Your Emotions

The most successful work of the Devil has been to pervert the emotions of human beings. God has given you and me the ability to think and reason with an intelligent mind but He does not want us to be emotionless like a computer; instead, He wants us to have emotions that make us into kind and loving people who care for their fellow man and have the ability to love and express gratitude toward God.

Satan knows if he can disturb us emotionally, we will be incapacitated and unable to think intelligently and make the wrong decision. When you are overtaken by strong emotions, all intelligence and rationality are gone and you will make bad decisions. Therefore, before you can have victory, you need to know about Satan’s perversions in order to enjoy the godly emotions bestowed upon you.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1244.pdf

RLJ-1244 -- JUNE 27, 2010

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