CHINA IS PROCESSING CHICKENS FROM THE UNITED STATES AND SHIPPING THEM BACK TO US? WHAT GIVES?

50 metric tons is over 110 thousand pounds of chicken. There is something very wrong going on here. I don't think for a second it is only money motivated.
One of the nastiest places on earth to have something like this done.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.