PUTIN About Ukraine Students - Didn't Even Know that Ukraine & Russia Were Part of a Single State – The Soviet Union. That's How They Were Taught in Ukraine. - PART 1

Sorry, no translation of SUB, but Text Below for Part 1

Part I

President Putin: I spoke with the Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov yesterday. He was in Donetsk and other territories in East Ukraine. He told me students didn't even know that there was a Crimean Bridge. They didn't even know that Ukraine and Russia were part of a single state – the Soviet Union. That's how they were taught it all. And not only children, even adults, many, apparently, do not know that Ukraine never had its own statehood before the Soviet era. Noone knows it there. Everyone believes that some kind of Russian aggression is happening today. No one understands or knows that after the coup in Ukraine in 2014, the residents of Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea did not want to recognize the results of this coup.